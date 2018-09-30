Southeast sorority helps Safe House for Women in Domestic Violence 5K

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Alpha Chi Omega Sorority held their 2018 Domestic Violence Awareness 5k on Sunday, Sept. 30.
This event had nearly 300 participants and raised nearly $3,000 for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.
“We are making sure we are giving back to the community and making sure we are giving back to these women who need it,” Alpha Chi Omega Philanthropist Chairman Yami Campos said. “We never know who might be in that situation tomorrow, we are just there to support. We are there to build strong women and we are there to just do everything we can to make sure people are okay.”
Participants either ran or walked the course that went through part of the Southeast Missouri State Intramural fields and north on Sprigg and Lexington Streets.
The money raised will go towards helping the Safe House for Women construct a new facility in addition to their current building.
The new facility will hold rooms for 40 women in addition to the 20 currently in the building they have now.
"We just really want to be there for women and support one another and just to talk about it," K K Johnson said. "I think people are scared to talk about it and maybe they feel ashamed to bring it up but we want to be there for each other and care for each other."
The event also let women who have been a victim of domestic violence feel comforted with letting them know they have support from others.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, text LOVEIS to 22522 or visit https://www.loveisrespect.org/.
