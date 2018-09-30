Scores of children learn outdoor activities at FOP event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - More than a hundred people came out to the Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 51 2nd Annual Fishing Rodeo.
Children were able to learn archery and how to fish, and have fun with various activities including a bouncy house to jump around in.
Police also gave a demonstration of how one of their K-9 officers were able to sniff out some narcotics.
FOP Lodge 51 President Bobby Newton said it's important to have this event to let the children have a place where they can learn new things and have fun.
"I had several kids come up to me a while ago and said, 'hey we caught a fish down there.'" Newton said. "They've never caught a fish before and that was really cool to expose them of that and see the excitement on their faces and just know they're having a good time.
Aly Baker said she feels it's important for the children to see authorities there to be able to grow closer to them in a fun atmosphere.
"I think it's good for kids to be outside to use their energy for something rather than being inside," Baker said. "Growing relationships with kids their age helps a lot as well. Also, being able to see that law enforcement is just normal but also they can confide in them for anything they need."
Money raised at the event will go towards the Boys and Girls Club and the Cape Girardeau FOP.
