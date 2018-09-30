Salukis fall to Coyotes 31-24

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Salukis host the South Dakota Coyotes in the Missouri Valley Conference.
SIU quarterback Sam Straub passed for 320 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Nigel Kilby led receivers with 109 yards and catching both passing touchdowns.
Javon Williams had SIU’s lone rushing touchdown.
Luke Giegling racked up two sacks in the effort. SIU defense has four sacks.
South Dakota quarterback passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
Randy Baker caught for 80 yards and two touch downs.
SIU led early, but the Coyotes came back in the third quarter with 21 unanswered points.
The Coyotes defeats the Salukis 31-24.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.