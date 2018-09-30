Murray State Racers defeat Skyhawks 45-38

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Racers host the Skyhawks in OVC play.
Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson passed for 373 yards with three touchdown passes.
DJ Penick rushed for 81 yard, while Anderson had the lone rushing touchdown.
Malik Honeycutt caught for 137 yards. Dequan Dallas caught two receiving touchdowns.
Skyhawks quarterback Dresser Winn passed for 331 yards with two touch downs.
Jamiee Bowe rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns.
Terry Willams caught for 124 yards with one touchdown and Jaylon Moore caught for 94 yards with one touchdown.
The Racers beat the Skyhawks 45-38.
