Memorial service planned for North Carolina man from Southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A man originally from the Heartland will be remembered after he was found dead.
Martin Bankhead, originally from Murphysboro, Illinois, disappeared from his North Carolina home in June. Bankhead body was about a month later some 200 miles away with no clear answer as to how he died.
A memorial service for Bankhead will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7 at Murphysboro Middle School ( 2125 Spruce St. in Murphysboro, Ill.) from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Bankhead will be laid to rest on Oct. 20, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.