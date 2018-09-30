First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The main weather feature this week will be a strong upper ridge developing over the southern states. This will bring warm, humid and almost summer-like conditions to our area for the upcoming work week. Forecast models have been trending slowly warmer and more humid: we’re now forecasting afternoon highs in the mid to even upper 80s by mid-week…with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70. In other words, more like summer than fall. Rain chances look to remain slim…though a few isolated afternoon showers are possible. But overall the week ahead looks mainly rain-free until next weekend…when a weak front looks to approach from the northwest. Otherwise it will be a partly cloudy, very warm and humid first week of October.