Drive-thru registration gets TN residents set to vote

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With just over a month to go before the general election, the Shelby County Election Commission has made it easier for people to register to vote.
They hosted drive-thru registration events at parks throughout Shelby County on Saturday.
People could pull up and fill out an application without getting out of their car.
By midday, only a handful of people registered at the Audubon Park location.
"I moved to a different apartment and I was registered in a different precinct, so I wanted to re-register at the right address," Kimble McTyre said.
McTyre's friend brought her to the park after watching a story about the drive-thrus on WMC Action News 5.
If you want to participate in the November 6 general election, October 9 is the final day you can register to vote.
If you didn’t make it out Saturday, you can still register online by clicking here.
