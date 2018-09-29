MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) - Thousands enjoy 2018 Bollinger County Fall Festival
Marble Hill, Missouri was packed with people, most who saw their-self over at the 2018 Bollinger County Fall Festival.
The two-day event featured many food and craft vendors, sand volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, farm games, tractor pulls, and more.
Many children found themselves hopping as the multiple bouncy houses as they were open all day and free.
The event started with a parade on Saturday with Grand Marshal Don James, followed by the opening ceremony with float awards and a flag presentation.
