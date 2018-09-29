Southern IL Boy Scout crafts 500 bracelets for breast cancer awareness

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Jackson County Sheriff Robert Burns met with Jonathan Coates, a dedicated Boy Scout who went above and beyond to support breast cancer awareness for SIUC’s ‘Start Seeing Pink Campaign' on September 28.
He was being recognized for making 500 pink paracord survivor bracelets to be sold for $5 each. The proceeds of which go back to the campaign, which aims to give scholarships to students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who have been affected by breast cancer.
Coates said it took him months to finish all the bracelets, along with the help of family and friends, and was part of his Eagle Scout Project.
When asked how he felt about being finished, he said he was relieved, which followed with a room of laughter, before he acknowledged his service humbly.
“It’s just one of those things you fell obligated to help fund and support,” he said. "Because there are a lot of people out there suffering from it.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.