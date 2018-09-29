Pollinating bugs may be on the decline

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Insects that pollinate plants are a key link in Earth's food chain but research shows these bugs may be declining in numbers.
Scientists say numerous factors go into the decline of flying insects like habitat loss, environmental pollution, climate change, even highway traffic. Naturalist Angela Pierce with the Department Of Conservation says those decreases could be happening to native pollinators right here in the Heartland.
We have a variety of butterflies, moths, flies and bees in our area.
Pierce says the declining trend is alarming because these bugs are a huge benefit to animals and plants that humans depend on for survival.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.