Man charged with downloading hundreds of files of child porn from public wifi

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Trumann man was arrested and held on charges of downloading child pornography.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zebedee Martin was arrested and charged with distributing and possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child Friday.
Police say on Aug. 8, JPD was were contacted by an investigator with the Little Rock Police Department, and Crimes Against Children Task Force about an ongoing undercover investigation into the distribution of child porn, and that someone downloaded files depicting child porn from an IP address in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Police knew that particular IP address belonged to a local business that offered free public wifi.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Zebedee Martin repeatedly went to that location during the time child porn was being distributed.
On Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant on Martin's home in Trumann, where they found several laptop computers and external hard drives.
During the interview process, Martin admitted to using his laptop to download files of child porn while connected to the free public wifi, and then later moving it to his external hard drive at his home.
Investigators say they found several hundred files of child pornography, including the files that Little Rock Police Department and Crimes Against Children Task Force had reported as downloaded.
Martin’s bond was set at $2,500, and he’s due back in court on Nov. 26.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.