Hundreds of believers still supporting Nolan Weber’s legacy

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - The 5th annual Nolan Weber Believers 5K kicked off on Saturday. Hundreds were on hand to show their support for the Weber family, to remember and honor Nolan Weber and to help those families battling life-threatening illnesses as well.
The Weber family and the Jackson community refused to stop believing in Nolan as he surpassed the odds of what doctors said would only be a short time left. Nolan believed in himself and made it to graduate from high school.
He later passed away in December of 2013, after nearly a three-year battle with brain cancer. But the believers didn’t stop there. The believing flourished in family, friends and members of the community.
They still believe five years later and the community is stronger now because of Nolan. Nolan’s mother Rachelle said she is very thankful for the support by so many.
"It means a lot, it's in Nolan's memory and we feel like some of that is from him too," Rachelle said. "As a parent, there is no better feeling than knowing that people are not forgetting your son and what he stood for."
Everyone at the event watched and cheered on the runners and walkers in the 5k. When they took off and finished, many clapped to show support.
We saw even more odds defied as others with their own life struggles decided to run the 5k and finish.
"We do like seeing them. They are here from year to year," Rachelle said. "We will get to hear from one of them soon here in a bit. Just so everyone can hear from another family, the words of what it's like to go through or have gone through something like that and that have benefited from the support."
Sarah Singleton, 15, took part in the race and victoriously crossed the finish line. Sarah wanted to come by and show her support and also prove to others that she believes in others and herself.
"I think it's very important to me since I also had cancer," Sarah said. "I came so I could support Nolan and his family."
Her dad, Phil Singleton said the path they have been on over the years has been a tough road.
"It's been difficult but the community here is amazing and Sarah's attitude has always been amazing and that's really helped," Phil said.
"The main thing is you, mom and my brothers all helping us," Sarah added. "I think it was great. And my church family did all the prayers for me and that's probably why I live today."
Sarah is in remission now but and is focusing her efforts more towards helping others as they go through their own life obstacles they face.
After the race was over, trophies and awards were handed out to the top finishers. Among those awards were two very special awards. One was given to Sarah while another was given to Amber Conn's daughter Jordyn.
Jordyn Conn was diagnosed with Alexander Disease on October 2, 2015. Alexander Disease is an extremely rare, usually progressive and fatal, neurological disorder. There is no cure as of yet.
Amber and her daughter Jordyn then walked over to give a special gift to Sarah for her bravery and to let her know that she is not alone. Sarah then gave Jordyn a hug that had many in the audience in tears and applause.
Event host Crystal Britt said, "This is why we have this event. This is a prime example of how support helps us all."
According to Nolan's mother, Rachelle, Believing Beyond, the Nolan Weber Foundation, is inspired by Nolan's faith in God, his never give up spirit, compassion for others and grace during the impossible journey.
The goal of the charitable foundation is to improve the lives of families of children facing catastrophic illnesses such as cancer, and to share Nolan's faith in God by sharing his story and outlook against fighting cancer.
For more information, visit www.believingbeyond.org.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.