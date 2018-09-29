First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Beautiful early fall weekend on the way…starting with a cool but quiet morning. A little fog is developing this morning especially in southern counties, but overall not as chilly and damp/foggy as on Friday morning. We do have some clouds here and there this morning, but overall today should end up as mostly sunny….especially southern and eastern counties which look to be mainly clear. After a comfortably cool morning, afternoon highs should range from near 70 far north to the mid 70s in the south. Dew points will be comfortably low once again. Tonight will be clear and cool again….with a chance of some patchy fog once again Sunday morning.
The upcoming week will feature mainly quiet but increasingly warm and humid conditions. An upper ridge will build over the southern states, putting our region in warm and humid southwest flow aloft. A couple of weak fronts will try to move in from the northwest but shouldn’t have much effect. By the middle of the week we’ll have highs well into the 80s and lows in the 60: more like early September than early October. This warm, humid, mostly quiet pattern looks to break down late in the week…so we may have some showers and slightly cooler conditions by next weekend…but that’s about a week away.
