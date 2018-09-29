First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Beautiful early fall weekend on the way…starting with a cool but quiet morning. A little fog is developing this morning especially in southern counties, but overall not as chilly and damp/foggy as on Friday morning. We do have some clouds here and there this morning, but overall today should end up as mostly sunny….especially southern and eastern counties which look to be mainly clear. After a comfortably cool morning, afternoon highs should range from near 70 far north to the mid 70s in the south. Dew points will be comfortably low once again. Tonight will be clear and cool again….with a chance of some patchy fog once again Sunday morning.