First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Through the week ahead the main weather feature for the Heartland will be a broad upper-level high over the south. This will put us in warm, increasingly humid south to southwest flow. Air temps and dew points will be increasing…by mid-week we’re looking for highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Rainfall chances look to remain rather low (but not quite zero) through the week…until they increase next weekend as the upper ridge begins to weaken and a frontal zone gradually moves back in from the north. In the meantime, the weather next week will seem more like early September than early October.