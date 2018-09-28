19-year-old arrested for stealing guns from home in Mt. Vernon, IL

MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was arrested after an officer saw him carrying a gun wrapped in a sheet.
On Thursday, Sept. 27 at 11:03 a.m. an officer saw 19-year-old Darin Carpenter walking in the 700 block of Perkins carrying a long item wrapped in a sheet.
The officer talked to Carpenter and after a short conversation, he dropped ammunition and ran from the officer.
Carpenter was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
He was found in possession of a shotgun, rifle, ammunition magazines and ammo for both.
Officers determined that Carpenter burglarized a residence in the 1000 block of Shawnee and stole the weapons during the burglary.
Carpenter was transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of Possession of Stolen Firearms, Residential Burglary, Theft Over $500, No Valid FOID Card, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. Carpenter was incarcerated with bond to be set.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.