1 woman killed in house fire in Ballard Co., KY

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Authorities have confirmed one person was killed in a house fire in La Center, Kentucky.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at a home on the corner of Maple and Fourth Streets.
According to the La Center Fire Chief Tyler Powell the home was fully involved in flames when fire officials arrived.
The victim’s family has been notified of the death but their name is not being released at this time.
Powell said fire officials are currently surveying the scene and watching for hot spots.
He also said fire crews are waiting for daylight to continue the investigation.
Fire crews did not know the cause of the fire.
