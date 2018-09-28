What you need to know Sept. 28

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is Sept. 28.
We’ll have patchy, dense fog widespread across the Heartland, this morning. Lisa Michaels says we are under a dense fog advisory.
The fog will last until mid-morning. The rest of the day will be pleasant.
Highs will be in the mid-70s with low humidity and plenty of sun.
The beginning of the weekend will be pleasant. However, it will be warmer and more humid Sunday. Both days look dry.
Sunday’s warmer weather is a trend that will carry into the work week.
A rainier, stormier pattern starts next week and will last for several days.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri officers arrested a man on child pornography charges.
The Paducah Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle thefts from Paducah’s west end.
Illinois State Police have arrested a North Carolina man on drug related charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in White County.
A vote has been scheduled on Judge Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination after Thursday’s hearing.
Up to four teens broke into a store and stole what they thought was marijuana, it turned out to be oregano.
A Tennessee principal says girls ‘ruin the dress code.’
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.