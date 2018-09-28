USPS investigating video of mailman urinating on porch

September 28, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - United States Postal Service is investigating a video that showed a mailman urinating on a front porch at a Memphis home.

The video was shared on Facebook after the incident.

"This behavior clearly does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

USPS said it apologized to the homeowner and will take corrective action with the employee.

