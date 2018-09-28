Traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - An early morning traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky ends with the arrests of a man and woman.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Benton Road/U.S. 68 around 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28.
The driver of the silver pick-up truck, Michael J. Cox, 44, and his passenger, Teresa K. Garrett, 49, both of Burna, Ky were arrested.
During a search of the truck, deputies say they found several items consistent with illicit drug use, a marijuana smoking pipe, and a baggy containing suspected methamphetamine.
Cox and Garrett were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Cox is facing the following charges: DUI second offense (aggravated circumstances), possession controlled substance first degree second offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), failure to or improper signal, and failure to notify D.O.T. of address change.
Garrett is facing the following charges: possession controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and failure to notify D.O.T. of address change.
