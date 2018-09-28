SIUC law students react to Kavanaugh hearings

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Today was a monumental day in American history. Millions watched as a nominee to the Supreme Court and the woman accusing him of sexual assault were questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Having a consistent conservative rather than the swing vote that Kennedy was is a really big deal” John Jackson at the Paul Simon Policy Institute said on how big a win Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court would be for Republicans.
“This is a side trip that President Trump didn’t anticipate and didn’t want to take. It is a side trip, however, that’s a kind of a ritual that we the public require," said one future lawyer.
Many of the attorneys of tomorrow at SIUC Law School think these allegations should be taken seriously, “Especially for a Supreme Court nominee. they’re held to a higher standard. we look up to them.”
“The Supreme Court make decisions that last more than their lifetime - more than our lifetimes - even now we’re studying opinions from justices who set real precedence.”
Some of the students are taking a stance of a true lawyer, “I think that with respect to everything that’s going on there should be due process for him, but at the same time if what she’s saying is true then she should be heard and that should be considered when they vote on it. I just don’t think these things will tantalize because so many of these things seemed to have happened such a long time ago that there’s not much evidence that you could prove it.”
And that’s the kind of the stance Jackson takes saying that these hearings likely won’t even matter soon,“It would take an extraordinary bombshell with incontrovertible evidence on the side of Dr. Ford and the other accusers to derail this thing.”
As of now, the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment tomorrow.
