Police in Poplar Bluff search for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Several suspects are wanted after officials said they used stolen credit cards.
The suspects used the cards in a Poplar Bluff store according to officials in Doniphan, Missouri.
Police in Doniphan began the search to identify the suspects on Sept. 27. They posted about it on the police department’s Facebook page.
Officials said within 10 minutes they had the identities thanks to the help of residents in the area.
Poplar Bluff police are taking over the investigation to find the men in the photos.
