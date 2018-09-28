Police in Poplar Bluff search for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

Police in Poplar Bluff search for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards
These men are wanted after officials said they used stolen credit cards at a store in Poplar Bluff (Source: Doniphan Missouri Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | September 28, 2018 at 10:04 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 10:04 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Several suspects are wanted after officials said they used stolen credit cards.

The suspects used the cards in a Poplar Bluff store according to officials in Doniphan, Missouri.

Police in Doniphan began the search to identify the suspects on Sept. 27. They posted about it on the police department’s Facebook page.

If anyone knows the subjects in these photos, please contact the Doniphan Police Department at your earliest...

Posted by Doniphan Missouri Police Department on Thursday, September 27, 2018

Officials said within 10 minutes they had the identities thanks to the help of residents in the area.

Poplar Bluff police are taking over the investigation to find the men in the photos.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.