Police in Perryville, MO roll out new vehicles

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Perryville Police Department is rolling out new vehicles that not only keep their officers safe but help them do their job.
Officer Ben Neff says his police cruiser is basically his mobile office.
The new 2018 Dodge Challenger has a cage designed to secure those who are violent toward police or try to injure themselves.
The cruisers also has LED lights and a push bumper which can help stop a fleeing car.
Chief Direk Hunt says each of their police cars now dash-cameras.
He says all of the new technology keeps officers safe and provides a service to the community.
“Technology is the way law enforcement is going now," he said. "The more we can be on the road to serve the public the better it is. That is why we’ve got the mobile data terminals in a car, so they don’t sit at the station they can sit on your street and you’ll think they are out there running traffic or paroling your area but they are actually doing reports. To be seen is important because it keeps crime down in those areas.”
Then police will rotate those cars out to other departments in the City of Perryville like public works or parks and recreation.
