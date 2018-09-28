Johnston City, IL man dies after being hit by car

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Johnston City, Illinois man died after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, September 27.
According to Williamson County Coroner Michael “Junior” Burke, 23-year-old Andrew D. Godell was pronounced dead at the scene.
At around 10:23 p.m., the incident was reported to police. It happened on Route 37, just south of Cedar Grove Road in Marion.
Authorities say Godell was hit by a northbound vehicle.
The incident is under investigation by Burke and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.
