Health officials say we don’t always get all the germs off when we wash our hands

(KFVS) -Last year, more people died from the flu than we’ve seen in roughly four decades.
Health officials say hand washing is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to prevent the spread of the flu, but not everyone is thorough with their hand washing.
"When we don't wash our hands we tend to transmit bacteria and as adults we pick up a lot of things we tend to pick up a lot of things that we've touched that we don't even realize like door knobs, elevator buttons and all of these things contain bacteria that can potentially make us sick so the easiest way to take care of that is actually to wash our hands and remove those bacteria’s," said Carol Jordan, an Infection Preventionist with SoutheastHEALTH.
Jordan said people tend to wash their hands more during the flu season but sometimes don’t get all the germs.
“There is actually and the appropriate way to wash your hands is you want to wet your hands get a good later with the soap and be very vigorous about it. You want to be sure to get the backs of your hands in between your fingers and your thumbs for some reason folks tend to miss those-- 15, 20 seconds then you want to rinse your hands with running water and be sure to dry them with a clean paper towel," said Jordan.
Jordan says the CDC recommends you wash your hands before you eat after you use the bathroom or if they’re visibly soiled or dirty.
