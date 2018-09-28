Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service after fog delay

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed its service at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 after heavy fog temporarily halted the ferry’s operations early in morning.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Captain Jeremy Newsom halted the start of the ferry’s service until the fog lifted.
This took about an hour-and-a-half.
According to the Dorena-Hickman Ferry website, the ferry operates from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the summer schedule. The summer schedule ends Sunday, Oct. 14.
The winter schedule begins Monday, Oct. 15 through Nov. 30 and begins again Feb 1 through March 14. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
