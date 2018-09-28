First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Over the weekend and into next week an upper ridge will build across the southern tier of the country. This will result in a gradual warming trend…along with higher humidity levels. Rain chances look pretty low at least until about Tuesday of next week, when a weak system may squeeze out a few showers or thundershowers. Otherwise, the weekend looks pleasant and dry with gradually warming temps…and then next week looks quite warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows mainly in the 60s. Farther out, it does look like we’ll get a cooler pattern just in time for the first weekend of October.