First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

After a cool, foggy start (coolest morning of the season, officially!) today will turn into a very nice day with dry, slightly warmer afternoon conditions. This evening should be just about perfect, weatherwise, with mainly clear and comfortable conditions…and air temps falling through the 60s. Tonight will bring a few clouds….which should keep temps just a bit warmer than last night…but it will still be cool enough for at least a little patchy fog toward daybreak.
Over the weekend and into next week an upper ridge will build across the southern tier of the country. This will result in a gradual warming trend…along with higher humidity levels. Rain chances look pretty low at least until about Tuesday of next week, when a weak system may squeeze out a few showers or thundershowers. Otherwise, the weekend looks pleasant and dry with gradually warming temps…and then next week looks quite warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows mainly in the 60s. Farther out, it does look like we’ll get a cooler pattern just in time for the first weekend of October.
9/28 8 am ba
