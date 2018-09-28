Dense Fog This Morning

Patchy to dense fog may be seen across the Heartland this morning. There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10AM for almost our entire viewing area. You may need some additional time driving to during the morning! Fog will lift during the mid-morning and become mostly sunny through the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend is looking to be partly cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up near 80 degrees by the end of Sunday. Next week the low 80s will arrive once again with a chance of showers and storms returning.
