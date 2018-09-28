Cave-in-Rock Ferry to resume full service starting Oct. 1

(KFVS) - A new funding agreement between Kentucky, Illinois and the Ohio River Authority will return the Cave-in-Rock Ferry to a 16-hour operating schedule starting on Monday, October 1.
The ferry that connects Marion, Ky. to Cave-In-Rock, Ill. will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The $2.15 million funding commitment between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation increases funding to the ORA from Oct. 1 through June 3, 2020 to cover expenses for a year-round, 16-hour ferry operation, as well as improvement costs associated with the new U.S. Coast Guard requirements to upgrade the safety standards of three vessels.
The 21-month funding agreement will be split evenly by the two states.
The ferry has been operating on an abbreviated 12-hour schedule since July 1, when the ferry operator raised funding concerns that threatened to halt operations entirely.
KYTC and IDOT entered into a three-month temporary agreement while a review was conducted to determine if prior funding allocations offset operational expenses.
Another financial review will be conducted in 2019 to determine future funding commitments.
The first ferry run from the Illinois landing will start at 6 a.m. The last run from Illinois to Kentucky will be at 9:40 p.m. and the last run from the Kentucky Landing to Illinois will be at 9:50 p.m. The ferry will operate 365 days a year, unless weather conditions prohibit safe operations.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY Hwy. 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River. The ferry carried approximately 122,000 vehicles in fiscal year 2018. It’s operated by an independent contractor, LRL, Inc., with joint funding from KYTC and IDOT through the Ohio River Authority.
