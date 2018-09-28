Cape Girardeau aquatic center update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city leaders took the next step towards building the new aquatic center.
Julia Jones, Cape’s Director of Parks and Recreation, said a feasibility study will begin next month to determine the best plans for the facility. She said consultants will consider a number of things including location, size, amenities, and fees.
Information from previous facility studies in Cape will help accompany the new findings.
“Through this process it will give us a lot more detail as to what our focus needs to be, because there’s a variety of different user groups that utilize the pool. So we want to make sure and hear what their needs and wants are,” said Jones.
According to Jones, one main priority is making the new facility more user and economically sustainable.
Jones said the city is planning for the study to finish by the end of the year.
