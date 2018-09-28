Ballard County, KY man arrested for theft of metal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man from La Center, Kentucky has been arrested on a theft charge on Sept. 28.
He is charged with theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but under $10,000, a class D Felony.
According to deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:1 a.m. they responded to a report of a business off off Clarks River Rd to investigate a theft in progress.
Deputies found that John H. Carman, 38, drove his vehicle with a trailer attached behind the business, not knowing that employees were inside opening for the day.
Employees told deputies they heard someone behind the building and confronted him. Then they contacted the sheriff’s department.
When deputies arrives they found that Carman unpackaged and places several steel plates into his trailer. The plates had an estimated value of around $600. After the initial investigation into the theft, deputies arrested Carman for the theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Carman was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
