What you need to know Sept. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Sept. 27.
The weather team is tracking rain moving through this morning.
Lisa Michaels says that will stick around the first half of the day but will clear out and we will see sun in the afternoon.
Today is another fall like day with below average temps in the upper 60s lower 70s.
Heading into the weekend, it looks to be drier and cooler. Temps expected to be in the 70s during the weekend.
Warmer temps in the low 80s and rain/storms will return next week.
A homicide suspect wanted out of Cape Girardeau Co. is dead after a hostage situation in Marston.
The Major Case Squad was activated after a body was found at a home in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday.
Several arrests have been made in connection to a Graves County, Kentucky church burglary.
A fight in Mayfield, Ky led to a man hitting another male with a baseball bat according to investigators.
Two strangers are helping a Vietnam veteran with terminal cancer.
An elderly woman has finally been laid to rest after her daughter kept her body for months.
