Trainer aircraft to be assembled in St. Louis, brings 1,800 jobs

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The U.S. Air Force has selected Boeing’s T-X as the next generation aircraft, according to the governor’s office.
The aircraft will be assembled in St. Louis, Missouri.
It brings 1,800 jobs to the state, according to a statement from Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
“I commend the U.S. Air Force for selecting Boeing’s T-X proposal and supporting Missouri’s workforce,” said Governor Parson. “Missouri has had a rich history of supporting aerospace ventures, from Charles Lindbergh, to the Mercury space program, to the latest innovation represented by the T-X. We look forward to working with Boeing to provide support for the training of its skilled workforce and other incentives that will allow Boeing to meet its obligations to the U.S. Air Force.”
The $16 billion T-X contract will allow the Air Force to replace the aging T-38 aircraft with an initial 351 of the new two-seat jet trainers.
