Traffic signal changes in downtown Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Drivers in downtown Paducah, Kentucky will notice some changes with traffic signals.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the recent signal phase change at the U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Ave. intersection with 16th St. now allows all signals between 21st St. and Third St. to be coordinated by a central controller.
KYTC says with all the signals sequenced, this should improve East-West traffic flow on Kentucky Ave.
Pedestrians could disrupt the coordinated signal system from time-to-time.
KYTC says after the new system has been operational for about a month, technicians will look at the traffic flow data and run times to make adjustments to the new signal system if needed.
According to KYTC, approximately 11,000 vehicles travel sections of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue between 21st Street and 3rd Street during an average day.
