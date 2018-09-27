Suspect wanted in multi-county chase

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect they say led them on a multi-county chase in southeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bollinger and Perry County Sheriff’s Offices are searching on foot for a suspect about two-miles southwest of Patton near the highway 51/72 interchange.
A K9 team is assisting in the search.
According to police on the scene, a vehicle chase started in Perry County and ended in Bollinger County near Patton on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing khaki pants with a white shirt.
Details surrounding the initial chase is unclear at this time.
Heartland News has a crew on the scene and hope to bring you more information soon.
