Southern IL 100 year old WWII Veteran passes away

KARNAK, IL (KFVS) - A 100-year-old World War II Veteran from southern Illinois has passed away.
Henry Schnaare of Karnak turned 100-years-old in February 2018. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 24. He was the longest living member of the American Legion Post 178.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28, 2018 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olmsted.
In honor of Schnaare’s 100th birthday, Governor Bruce Rauner and U.S. Representative Mike Bost sent him letters for his special day.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.