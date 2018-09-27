Software provider to relocate, create jobs in Benton, KY

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - United Systems and Software Inc. will expand its operation in Marshall County with a $5.3 million investment, according to the governor’s office. The move is expected to create 50 high-paying, full-time jobs.
The company is a software and IT services provider for utilities and local governments.
“United Systems and Software provides vital support to clients serving communities throughout Kentucky and several other states, and we are excited about this expansion of their headquarters in Marshall County,” Gov. Bevin said. “The company is creating more high quality job opportunities that will greatly benefit the citizens of West Kentucky. We are grateful for United’s commitment to the commonwealth and wish them continued success and growth in the years ahead.”
They will build the new headquarters in a 20,000-square-foot facility in Benton’s newly announced Southwest One Industrial Park.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.