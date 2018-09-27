Slow clearing, foggy night ahead

Clearing will continue from west to east through the afternoon and evening hours. Dense fog will form across much of the area tonight. Lows will be cool with many areas dipping into the 40s. After the fog burns off, Friday is looking partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer than today. Highs will be in the 70s for Friday afternoon. The weekend looks mainly dry and nice. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s and many ares will hit the 80 degree mark on Sunday.