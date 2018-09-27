Several arrested after church, business burglaries

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to the Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office, a number of suspects were arrested for burglary and theft.
After investigating church and business burglaries in Murray, and Calloway and Graves Counties, video has led the arrest over the weekend.
Six people were arrested on several charges including burglary: Zachery Lewis of Murray; Evan Hopkins of Murray, Virginia Mize of Murray; Stephen Clement of Houston, Texas. Two juveniles are also facing charges.
The investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.