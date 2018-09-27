Rain This Morning, Dry and Sunny Later

Moisture is sneaking up from the south causing rain to develop across the Heartland this morning. Our northern counties should stay dry, but rain is likely through the first half of the day. During the afternoon, clouds will start to clear out. Another day with below average high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Drier conditions stick around Friday through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will return next week.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.