Paducah police investigating vehicle break-ins

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle thefts from Paducah’s west end overnight on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
A resident of Hillgate Road reported someone broke into his vehicle and took a lock .380-caliber handgun from the glove compartment. The man said his vehicle was locked and there was damage to the glove compartment.
Several blocks away on Country Club Lane, a man reported his 2012 Acura MDX was stolen from his driveway. He said he believe his vehicle was locked.
In Lone Oak, a resident on Seminole Drive reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took a Ruger pistol and his wallet from the console.
Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and secure firearms and other valuable items.
Any nearby residents with security cameras are asked to check footage from overnight Tuesday and report any suspicious activity.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
