Paducah, KY park accepting spots for large Christmas cards

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Christmas might be a few months away, but Paducah, Kentucky residents are getting into the spirit early.
Residents can register to have large replicas of Christmas cards displayed in Noble Park.
Along with the Christmas in the Park light display, sponsored by the Paducah Power System, organizations in the city and McCracken County can have large cards displayed in the Park.
Cards should be designed no larger than 4-feet wide and 8-feet high. Posts will be provided by the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department to set up the cards as well as the personnel to install them and lighting. Organizations are recommended to use ½-inch plywood for their cards.
The Parks & Recreation Department will accept the cards along with signed entry forms from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15. The cards must be picked up from the Parks Office by Jan. 15. Only 25 spaces are available and no additional cards will be accepted.
Additional Christmas Cards in the Park guidelines are posted at www.paducahky.gov.
