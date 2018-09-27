Murder investigation underway in Calloway Co., KY

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A murder investigation is underway in Calloway County, Kentucky after a man was found dead at a home East of Murray.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 56-year-old Jimmie Craig Taylor, of Murray, was found dead at a home at 18 Heather Lane Wednesday, Sept. 26.
The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation led to the arrest of 54-year-old Tammy A. Allen of Murray.
Allen was arrested overnight in Jackson, Tennessee.
She is charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Taylor’s cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is pending by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Ky.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is on-going.
