MO Governor’s family prepares for Parson Family Fall Festival

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - As fall blows into Missouri, the Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are getting ready for the Inaugural Parson Family Fall Festival at the Governor’s Mansion.
According to Deputy Communications Director and Press Secretary Kelli R. Jones, the festival will e on Saturday, Oct. 6. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
It will feature more than a dozen vendors on the Mansion South Lawn and driveway. These some of the vendors slated to attend:
- AgriMissouri
- Conservation Federation of Missouri
- National Wild Turkey Federation
- Elderwood Kettle Corn
- Jefferson City Boys & Girls Club
- Magic House
- Mark Twain Museum
- MoDOT
- Missouri Highway Patrol
- Missouri Department of Conservation
- Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services
- Missouri Division of Tourism
- Missouri State Parks
- MU Animal Sciences
- Ozarks Creamery Milk
- Runge Nature Center
- Scholastic
- Special Olympics of Missouri
A train, treats, a photo booth, pumpkin painting, a straw maze, face paintings and more will be available for kids to enjoy.
Visitors can also check out the mansion on a mansion tour.
Popular performers from the area like The Kay Brothers and a member of the Burney Sisters will take the stage to play bluegrass music.
”With fall upon us, there is no better time to have our Family Fall Festival, and we are incredibly honored to host this year’s festivities at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion,” said Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson in a joint statement. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out, participate in all of the activities, welcome in the fall season, and best of all – have fun!”
For further questions about this event, contact the Missouri Governor’s Mansion at 573-751-4141.
