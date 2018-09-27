KentuckyWired: Taxpayers to pay $1.47 billion more than expected for broadband

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky taxpayers are on the hook for more than a billion dollars because of the statewide broadband project, KentuckyWired.
The nine-month investigation by the Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon’s office of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority (KCNA) and KentuckyWired found that taxpayers will have to dole out around $1.5 billion over 30 years to help fund the project.
“When KentuckyWired was announced by the prior administration, Kentuckians were told they would only be responsible for a $30 million investment approved by the General Assembly in 2014, and the majority of funding would come from private investment," Auditor Harmon said during the release of the KCNA examination. "What we now find is that, between what has been paid out thus far, what has been bonded, and what we have been obligated to by former leaders, taxpayers are responsible for 93 percent of the total cost for KentuckyWired.”
The report found that the KentuckyWired project is almost $100 million over budget in construction costs and that the original completion date has passed.
“There are questions that remain as to why the terms were changed from the original proposal that placed little burden on taxpayers to what was signed the following year that put the responsibility of almost $1.5 billion on the Commonwealth,” Harmon said. “My office will use any and all authority given to us, including if needed our subpoena powers, in an attempt to get to the bottom of what happened, and to make sure future projects are done in a responsible and transparent fashion.”
Other details found by the investigation are as follows:
- Significant changes were made that placed the burden on taxpayers during a lengthy and unorthodox procurement process between late 2014 and late 2015. The proposal made to the state included private funding and greater responsibility in key areas in the private sector. However, in late 2015, Beshear administration officials signed agreements with less favorable terms and committed taxpayers to essentially all project costs.
- Forty-five percent of the expected revenue needed to support the project will not be available from K-12 schools. State officials proceeded despite being warned in writing by the Kentucky Department of Education these funds would not be available. Other warnings were given to officials that they ignored prior to signing contracts in 2015.
- The state is increasingly relying on speculative wholesale revenues from the network to fund the project. Revenue models call for steadily increasing rates to be charged for use of the network. Also, a portion of the state’s share of wholesale revenues will be distributed to The Center for Rural Development for revenue generated from parts of the network along I-75 and in eastern Kentucky.
- The state has not finalized an $88 million settlement with a construction vendor for which funding was authorized in the 2018 legislative session.
- Additional findings and recommendations detail increased monitoring and analysis needed to reduce costs if the project continues and to avoid repeating these mistakes on future projects.
The Kentucky General Assembly will also be investigating the project through the Program Review and Investigations Committee.
The report will be given to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission for review and possible action.
Read the full report here.
