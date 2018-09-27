3,000 grams of cannabis, $130K seized after traffic stop in southern IL

CARMI, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police have arrested a North Carolina man on drug related charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in White County.
According to ISP, Tony Maurice Boose, age 31, of Raleigh, North Carolina was charged with DUI-Drugs; Possession of Cannabis more than 2,000 grams, but less than 5,000 grams; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Illegal Possession of Alcohol; Speeding; and a Motor Carrier Safety Log Book violation.
A trooper stopped Boose for speeding. The trooper found over 3,000 grams of cannabis, cannabis edibles, cannabis wax, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and an open alcohol container. More than $130,000 was found in the cab of the semi truck.
The Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF) and the White County State’s Attorney assisted ISP with this investigation.
