Former WKU professor pleads guilty to stealing $236K from university

LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A former engineering professor at Western Kentucky University has pleaded guilty to defrauding the university, accoding to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Matt Dettman, 52, pleaded guilty before United States District Court Judge Greg N. Stivers.
According to a plea agreement, between 2006 and October 2017, Dettman diverted concrete and soil test payments from WKU’s Engineering Department for personal use.
As part of the plea agreement, Dettman will be required to pay restitution in the amount of $236,000 to Western Kentucky University.
The former professor faces a maximum 20 years of imprisonment, a combined maximum fine of $250,000, and 3 years of supervised release.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David Weiser and Joshua Judd, and investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).
