First Alert Thursday Morning Forecast

A large swath of rain is moving through the region this morning. This seems to be due to a weak upper level feature that was largely unresolved by forecast models. In any event, it will gradually push out of the area from west to east during the morning….and by afternoon we should have clearing skies and pleasant conditions. Afternoon highs should be able to rebound to at least the low 70s…maybe some mid 70s in western counties where it clears out more quickly. With clearing skies…tonight will be mostly clear and cooler (the coolest night of the season thus far). With light to calm winds and lots of surface moisture, there is a good chance of areas of fog developing…possibly dense at times. In fact dense fog is almost certain over lakes and rivers, as daybreak air temps will be below 50°…and the water temps will be quite warm due to a warm early fall thus far.