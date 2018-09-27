First Alert: Rain likely the first half of the day

(KFVS) - Grab the umbrella and a jacket before you head out the door this morning.
Lisa Michaels says much of the Heartland will see rain for the first half of the day, but by the afternoon rain and clouds will clear out.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Expect drier conditions for Friday through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s.
By next week, you’ll need to break out the umbrella again. Scattered showers and storms are likely.
Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.