Collaborative work space opens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Business owners who want a change from the every day cubicle setting may have a new option in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Beyond Spaces is the name of a new, work environment. On Thursday afternoon, September 27, workers put the finishing touches on the office area in preparation for next week’s opening.
The company offers a collaborative work area for both individuals and companies. The office includes a common room, a private phone booth, and conference rooms. Beyond Spaces' employees hope to provide members with resources to grow and network together.
“We want the businesses that call this home to succeed. We want them to better the community and create more jobs, and we also want to promote other nonprofit and passion projects that Cape Girardeau as a whole and any community we go into in the future is better for our presence,” said Chance Ziegler, Beyond Spaces CEO.
Phase two of the project will open private office spaces offered on a first come, first served basis. More phase two details will be announced by the end of the year.
On Monday, Beyond Spaces will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. The grand opening starts at 5 p.m. Visit the Beyond Spaces website for more information.
