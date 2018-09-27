Cape Girardeau, MO man arrested on child pornography charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
John F. Hinck, 67, was arrested after an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
After getting a search warrant on Wednesday, September 26, investigators seized child pornography and a computer at Hinck’s home on Whitener Street.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hinck with five counts of possession of child pornography.
He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.
